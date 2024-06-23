BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.26. 11,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

