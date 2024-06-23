Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 89,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 87,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

