SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 27,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 26,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.
About SoFi Next 500 ETF
The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
