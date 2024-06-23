Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Up 2.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 1,161,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,254,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLI

Standard Lithium Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.