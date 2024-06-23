Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 0.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,294,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

