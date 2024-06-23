Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 0%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.74. 518,112 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
