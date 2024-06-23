Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 22.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

