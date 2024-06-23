Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 23.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. 870,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wrap Technologies Trading Up 23.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

