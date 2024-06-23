Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 23.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. 870,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Wrap Technologies Trading Up 23.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- About the Markup Calculator
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.