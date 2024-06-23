Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.
Xero Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01.
About Xero
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.
