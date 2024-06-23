Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIO were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $8,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

