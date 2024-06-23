Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.0 %

LSCC stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

