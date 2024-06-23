Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

