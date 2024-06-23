Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 544 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.