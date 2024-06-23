Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.