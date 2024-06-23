Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 16,762 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

