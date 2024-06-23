NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $13,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 263,543 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.01 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.