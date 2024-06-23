Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $326,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $252,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080,301 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.