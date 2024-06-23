Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

BIIB opened at $224.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $296.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

