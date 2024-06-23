Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,271 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

