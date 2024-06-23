Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

