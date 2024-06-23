Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.2 %

PCAR stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

