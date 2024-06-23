Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Grab were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GRAB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.