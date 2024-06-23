Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $320.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

