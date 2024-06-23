Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,417 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 534.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atkore were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 78.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $134.49 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

