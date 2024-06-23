Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $541,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

