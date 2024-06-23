Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

