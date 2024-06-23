Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,626,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

