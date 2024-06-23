Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centene were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centene by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

