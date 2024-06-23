Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $182.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

