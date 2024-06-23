Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

