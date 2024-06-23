PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

