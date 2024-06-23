Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 7,730 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coty were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

