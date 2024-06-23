Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,321.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,174.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

