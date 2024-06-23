Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 4,098 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REXR opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.