Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

