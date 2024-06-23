Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $111,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

View Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.