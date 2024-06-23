Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 927,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,405 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,172,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

