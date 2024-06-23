Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

