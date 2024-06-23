Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

