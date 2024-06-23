Czech National Bank Has $2.38 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

