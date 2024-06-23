Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

