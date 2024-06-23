Czech National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $147.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

