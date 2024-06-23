Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

