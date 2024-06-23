Czech National Bank Buys 226 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.