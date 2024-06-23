Czech National Bank Sells 743 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

