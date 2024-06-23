Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.50 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

