NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

