ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in ICON Public by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ICON Public by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $318.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.