NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

