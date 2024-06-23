Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Read Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.